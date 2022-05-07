2 People Killed In Mendon CrashAerial video shows the front end of a car in a body of water.

4 hours ago

Walpole Veterinary Clinic Screening Dogs For Cancer With New TestThe Windhover Veterinary Center believes it is the first in the state to offer this relatively new test which can detect about 30 types of cancer with a single blood draw.

4 hours ago

Revs Goalkeeper Matt Turner Discusses What He Still Wants To Accomplish This SeasonWBZ-TV's Dan Roche sat down with New England Revolutions player Matt Turner as he returns from a foot injury.

5 hours ago

Freetown Police Department Searching For Cemetery VandalsIt's the second time the cemetery has been targeted in just two months.

5 hours ago

Wrong-Way Crash On 495 In Mansfield Causes InjuriesIt's unclear why the driver was on the wrong side of the highway.

6 hours ago