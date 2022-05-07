BOSTON (CBS) — Marcus Smart is returning to the Celtics lineup for Saturday’s Game 3 against the Bucks in Milwaukee.
Smart has been cleared to play after missing Tuesday’s Game 2 win with a quad contusion, and will be back in the Boston starting five on Saturday. He will have no minutes restriction in his return, head coach Ime Udoka said in his pre-game press conference.READ MORE: Chris Sale's Potential Return Pushed Back After Lefty Suffers Non-Baseball Setback
Smart arrived at Fiserv Forum roughly three hours before tip to get some treatment and put shots up ahead of Game 3. The Defensive Player of the Year suffered the injury in last Sunday’s Game 1 loss in Boston — in addition to a shoulder stinger — but continued to play. He tallied 12 points over 33 minutes in Game 1.
READ MORE: White Sox Top Slumping Red Sox 4-2
AVAILABLE pic.twitter.com/fZpysOWHVO
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 7, 2022
In his five games this postseason, Smart is averaging 15.2 points and 6.8 assists over 36 minutes for Boston. He’s most valuable on the defensive end, and will resume his duties against Milwaukee point guard Jrue Holiday (in addition to just about everyone else on the Bucks in Boston’s switching defensive system) on Saturday.MORE NEWS: Marchand, Swayman Give Bruins 4-2 Win, Canes Lead Series 2-1
The Celtics and the Bucks are currently tied at a game apiece heading into Saturday’s game.