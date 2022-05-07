Family Of Geese Rescued By State Troopers On I-93 In BostonA family of geese were able to dodge traffic on I-93 Saturday, with an assist from a couple of Massachusetts State troopers.

6 minutes ago

Next Weather: WBZ Evening Forecast For May 7Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.

9 minutes ago

Boston Police Hold A Prom Dress Giveaway At Their HeadquartersBoston Police headquarters is not a normal place to go shopping. But it was Saturday for teenagers looking to get a gown for the prom.

17 minutes ago

Abortion Rights Protestors Demonstrate At State HouseAbortion rights protests have popped up in a number of cities around the country and one group of activists went to the State House on Saturday.

21 minutes ago

Freetown Police Department Searching For Cemetery VandalsThe caretaker at White Cemetery found 34 headstones and memorial markers defaced with red spray paint.

23 minutes ago