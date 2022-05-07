BOSTON (CBS) — Jayson Tatum got off to a slow start in Saturday’s Game 3 against the Bucks. But the Celtics forward currently has the loudest bucket of the game, an emphatic dunk that Tatum threw down with Giannis Antetokounmpo giving chase.
The play happened four minutes into the second frame with the Bucks up by one. Milwaukee turned it over, and Grant Williams got it to Tatum as he went streaking down the floor.
Tatum flew to the basket and, with Giannis giving chase, threw it down as the Bucks star recklessly tried to block the dunk attempt. Antetokounmpo was called for a foul, with Tatum flying into the stanchion and hitting the floor hard.
✈️✈️✈️ pic.twitter.com/Hn3xueHy2L
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 7, 2022
Tatum was favoring his left wrist after the play, but luckily for Boston, he seemed to be fine after a few moments on the bench and knocked down his free throw to give the Celtics a 32-31 lead. Antetokounmpo’s foul was reviewed but it was quickly deemed a common foul.
It’s hard to call it a posterizing slam, since Giannis was behind Tatum when he threw it down, but it was an exciting jam nonetheless. It was just Tatum’s second make of the game, which he started 2-for-7 from the floor. He finished the first half with just six points off 2-for-9 shooting (one of those misses was a Giannis goaltend that wasn’t called), but Boston led by four, 50-46, at the break.
With the series tied at a game apiece, Game 3 has been a bit of a boxing match with both teams getting physical on defense.