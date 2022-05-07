BOSTON (CBS) — Jayson Tatum did not have a good Game 3 on Saturday. He made just four of his 19 shots in Boston’s 103-101 loss to the Bucks, costing his team a chance to steal a close game on the road.

After the loss, Tatum said that he was hesitant for most of the game and passed up good looks to try to set up teammates.

“I have to be better making the right play and reading it better,” he said. “I passed up some open looks that led to some turnovers and things like that. It all comes down to I have to make better reads. There were a lot of shots today for myself that I passed up.”

But the Celtics forward did have the loudest bucket of the game, an emphatic dunk that Tatum threw down with Giannis Antetokounmpo giving chase.

The play happened four minutes into the second frame with the Bucks up by one. Milwaukee turned it over, and Grant Williams got it to Tatum as he went streaking down the floor.

Tatum flew to the basket and, with Giannis giving chase, threw it down as the Bucks star recklessly tried to block the dunk attempt. Antetokounmpo was called for a foul, with Tatum flying into the stanchion and hitting the floor hard.

Tatum was favoring his left wrist after the play, but shook it off on the bench and knocked down his free throw to give the Celtics a 32-31 lead. He said after the loss that the wrist has been bothering him since he fell on it a few months ago, but it’s nothing to worry about.

“It wasn’t anything abnormal. When I fall on it it bothers me but nothing I haven’t been dealing with the last few months. It’s alright,” he said. “It’s healed but it’s still kind of sensitive still because we’ve been playing every other day. I keep getting hit and I falling on it, but just wrap it up, put a pad on it and play.”

As for his dunk, it’s hard to call it a posterizing slam since Giannis was behind Tatum when he threw it down. But it was an exciting jam nonetheless.

It was just Tatum’s second make of the game, which he started 2-for-9 from the floor. Unfortunately, it didn’t spark Tatum to a big game. He scored just 10 points in the loss, so his big dunk will likely be forgotten. It brings back memories of his monster slam against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers as a rookie back in the 2018 Eastern Conference Finals, but that dunk also lost some luster as the Celtics went on to lose Game 7.

After struggling mightily on Saturday, expect a much better Tatum in Monday night’s Game 4 in Milwaukee.

“Obviously I expect to play better. I’m gonna be ready Monday trying to get a win,” he said. “I’m not going to make it about me. Nothing like that. I got to be better. I know that. My teammates know that.”