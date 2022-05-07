FREETOWN (CBS) — The search is on for the people who vandalized a cemetery in Freetown. Police said this is the second time a cemetery in town has been vandalized in the past two months.
The caretaker at White Cemetery on Keene Road discovered on Friday morning that 34 headstones and memorial markers were defaced with red spray paint.
Some were marked with swastikas and others had phrases on them like “Catch me if you can” and “I will be back.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Freetown Detective Shane Kelley at 508-763-4017.