MENDON (CBS) — A father and his son were killed in a car crash in Mendon on Friday night. It happened around 10:30 p.m. off Route 16.

One car ended up in the water of the Nipmuc Pond and the occupants of that car died, according to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.

Massachusetts State Police said the crash involved a car and a truck that was carrying other vehicles.

The force from the crash launched one car through the parking lot of Alacente Restaurant and Lounge and into the water.

On Saturday, the restaurant remained closed. Neighbors say that this part of Route 16 can be very dangerous at times.

“It’s just a tragedy. It was chaotic because of what was going on, but the first responders did a fantastic job,” neighbor Ed Shea said.

Liz Pinard and Calvin Crocker were on their way home Friday night when they came upon the scene.

“They were all over by the edge of the lake and they were cutting through the fence. Sadly, they pulled out two bodies,” Pinard said.

Neighbors say they would like to see morning signage on the road and for drivers to slow down.

“Two folks didn’t come home last night and it must be frightening for their families and very sad,” Crocker said.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time.