MENDON (CBS) — A father and his son were killed in a car crash in Mendon on Friday night. The Worcester County District Attorney’s Office identified the victims as 34-year-old Edwin A. Sosa Acevedo, of Attleboro, and 15-year-old Christian Sosa.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. off Route 16. As a result, the car with Sosa Acevedo and Christian ended up in Nipmuc Pond.

According to the D.A., they were pulling out of the Alacente Restaurant and Lounge parking lot when their car collided with a Ford F-150 that had a three-car carrier trailer attached. The car left the road, hit a parked car, went down a 20-foot embankment, and became submerged in the water.

The victims were rushed to Milford Hospital but they were pronounced dead. The truck driver was also taken to the hospital, but his injuries were not serious.

On Saturday, the restaurant remained closed. Neighbors say that this part of Route 16 can be very dangerous at times.

“It’s just a tragedy. It was chaotic because of what was going on, but the first responders did a fantastic job,” neighbor Ed Shea said.

Liz Pinard and Calvin Crocker were on their way home Friday night when they came upon the scene.

“They were all over by the edge of the lake and they were cutting through the fence. Sadly, they pulled out two bodies,” Pinard said.

Neighbors say they would like to see morning signage on the road and for drivers to slow down.

“Two folks didn’t come home last night and it must be frightening for their families and very sad,” Crocker said.