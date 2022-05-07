BOSTON (CBS) — Chris Sale’s comeback has hit a bump in the road. The injured Red Sox lefty had to pause his throwing program due to a non-baseball medical issue, Boston chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom announced Saturday.
Bloom said that Sale is dealing with a “small personal medical issue” when he spoke with reporters inside the Boston dugout at Fenway Park.READ MORE: 2 Dead After Crash Sends Car Into Nipmuc Pond In Mendon
“It’s not orthopedic, it’s not COVID-related that paused his throwing for a while,” Bloom said. “And we want to respect the privacy of that. It’s not baseball related. He should be back throwing in a matter of days, but it’s obviously slowing him down.”READ MORE: Walpole Veterinary Clinic Using Latest Technology To Screen Dogs For Cancer
Sale suffered a stress fracture in his right rib cage during the MLB lockout and began the season on the 60-day injured list. The 33-year-old is eligible to be activated on June 6, and the Red Sox were hoping that would mark his return to the team, but that is obviously going to be pushed back due to this setback.
“I think we’re probably talking a few weeks beyond that,” Bloom said Saturday.MORE NEWS: Freetown Police Department Searching For Cemetery Vandals
Bloom also had an unpromising update on lefty James Paxton, who is on the mend after undergoing Tommy John surgery last April. Paxton, who signed with Boston in the offseason, has started to experience elbow soreness and has stopped throwing. Bloom did not know how long this setback would push Paxton’s return date.