BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics struggled to get into an offensive flow for much of Saturday’s Game 3 against the Bucks, yet still had a shot to win in the end. But they lost 103-101 on a frantic finish, and now find themselves in a 2-1 series hole.

Down 103-101 with 4.6 seconds left, Marcus Smart intentionally missed his second of two free throws to give Boston a shot at the tie. But after a few failed attempts to tip it in, Al Horford tipped it just after the buzzer sounded and the Bucks escaped with a win.

THE @BUCKS GET THE STOP AT THE FINAL BUZZER TO WIN GAME 3! pic.twitter.com/bmagSiNuxC — NBA (@NBA) May 7, 2022

Horford had 22 points and 16 rebounds for the Celtics in the loss, scoring 12 in the fourth quarter. Jaylen Brown led the way for Boston with 27 points.

But Jayson Tatum was off his game, scoring 10 points off 4-for-19 shooting, while Giannis Antetokounmpo did his thing for the Bucks, scoring 42 points to go with 12 rebounds and eight assists. Jrue Holiday also had a big game for Milwaukee with 25 points.

After shooting a ridiculous 20-for-46 from three in Game 2, Boston was just 9-for-33 from downtown on Saturday. The Celtics were just 32-for-87 overall for the game. They were awful in the third and had several missed opportunities throughout the game, which will make losing a close one sting even more heading into Game 4.

While Tatum struggled, he did have the loudest hoop of the game. Four minutes into second, Tatum threw down an emphatic slam off a Milwaukee turnover. As a bonus, he was recklessly fouled by Antetokounmpo and gave Boston a 30-28 lead on the three-point play.

JAYSON TATUM WITH AUTHORITY ON THE BREAK! pic.twitter.com/WASJ4kOfGT — NBA (@NBA) May 7, 2022

That should have given Boston momentum, but the C’s struggled to hit shots for much of the quarter. Brown hit a floater 30 seconds after that dunk, but then Boston went 4:40 without a field goal.

Part of that stretch was a clear missed goaltend by Antetokounmpo on a Tatum floater.

That really stings considering it ended up being a two-point game.

Boston had Milwaukee in the bonus early in the second quarter and hit 14 of their 15 free throws in the frame. The Celtics closed the first half on a 7-0 run, capped off by a Grant Williams corner three with 0.9 seconds left to put Boston up 50-46.

Things fell apart in the third quarter though, as the Celtics were outscored 32-17 and turned the ball over seven times. It was their lowest scoring quarter of the postseason. Giannis and Holiday both scored 11 in the frame for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo even broke out his shimmy after feeding Holiday for one of his baskets.

Milwaukee took an 80-66 lead into the fourth quarter, though Boston trimmed it to a five-point game, 90-85, on back-to-back hoops by Tatum and Brown, forcing the Bucks to call a timeout with 7:30 to go. That lead was down to four when Brown put in a nice transition layup for a three-point play, making it a 92-88 game with 6:29 to play.

Five straight points from Horford — a three and a nice hook shot on a feed from Tatum — made it a 97-95 game with just over four points to go. Milwaukee’s lead was down to one after Marcus Smart went 1-for-2 at the free throw line, and Boston had a chance to take a lead. But Tatum’s floater missed, and Giannis answered on the other end with a floater of his own for his 40th points of the game, putting the Bucks up 99-96.

Brown hit four straight freebies to put Boston on top 100-99, but the Celtics missed a pair of chances to add to that lead. Grant Williams grabbed a Brown missed three, but Marcus Smart missed his three-point attempt with 51.4 left. Williams knocked it out of bounds, and Milwaukee got an easy hoop out of Giannis on the other end.

Antetokounmpo blocked Brown under the Boston basket, and Holiday put in a 12-footer on the other end to put the Bucks up 103-100 with 11.2 seconds to play. That set up the wild finish.

Smart argued that he was fouled while shooting a three on the play that led to his two free throws, but officials weren’t having it. Celtics head coach Ime Udoka said the refs told him that Smart was making a sweeping motion on the attempt. Udoka disagreed.

“You cant say that’s a sweep,” he said. “He’s going into the shot. Poor call, or poor no-call.”

Unfortunately for Boston, that play is not reviewable.

Smart got his own miss after he threw his free throw off the backboard and it hit the rim, but his attempt from a few feet out didn’t fall. Robert Williams tipped that miss wildly, which eventually found Horford on the other side of the hoop. His attempt left his palm just after the buzzer sounded, and the Bucks escaped with the win.

Boston now faces a must-win Game 4 in Milwaukee on Monday night.