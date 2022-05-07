Celtics Sound Off On Controversial Call On Marcus Smart's Final Shot In Game 3Marcus Smart returned to the Celtics lineup for Saturday's Game 3 loss to the Bucks. Per usual, he's found himself in the middle of some controversy after a wild finish to the game.

Jayson Tatum Threw Down An Emphatic Dunk, But Struggled Mightily In Celtics' Game 3 Loss To BucksJayson Tatum got off to a slow start in Saturday's Game 3 against the Bucks. But the Celtics forward currently has the loudest bucket of the game.

Celtics Come Up Short In Game 3, Fall To Bucks 103-101The Celtics struggled to get into an offensive flow for much of Saturday's Game 3 against the Bucks, yet still had a shot to tie it the end. But they lost 103-101 on a frantic finish, and now find themselves in a 2-1 series hole.

80-1 Shot Rich Strike Races To Huge Upset In Kentucky DerbyRich Strike came charging up the rail to overtake the leaders in the closing strides for a stunning 80-1 upset in the Kentucky Derby.

Chris Sale's Potential Return Pushed Back After Lefty Suffers Non-Baseball SetbackChris Sale's comeback has hit a bump in the road.