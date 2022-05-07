White Sox Top Slumping Red Sox 4-2The Chicago White Sox beat the struggling Boston Red Sox 4-2 on Friday night.

Marchand, Swayman Give Bruins 4-2 Win, Canes Lead Series 2-1Brad Marchand had a goal and two assists on Friday night to help the Bruins beat the Hurricanes 4-2 in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.

Glass Falls On NHL Official Working Bruins Penalty BoxThe Boston Bruins' playoff game against the Carolina Hurricanes was delayed for about seven minutes on Friday night when a section of the glass fell on an NHL official working the penalty box.

Red Sox Placing Enrique Hernandez, Rich Hill In COVID ProtocolJust when it seems like things can't get any worse for the Boston Red Sox, the team has placed two players in COVID protocol on Friday. Enrique Hernandez and Rich Hill are both in protocol, according to multiple reports.

Why Are The Red Sox So Bad?CBS Boston's Michael Hurley runs through all the issues that have led to the Red Sox sluggish start this year.