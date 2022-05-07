MENDON (CBS) — Two people were killed in a car crash in Mendon on Friday night. It happened around 10:30 p.m. off Route 16.
One car ended up in the water of the Nipmuc Pond and the occupants of that car died, according to the Worcester County District Attorney's Office.
Massachusetts State Police said the crash involved a car and a truck that was carrying other vehicles.
The names of the victims have not been released at this time.
It’s unclear what led up to the crash.