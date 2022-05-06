TEWSKBURY (CBS) — A popular venue for weddings and other events in the Merrimack Valley is being sold and turned into a beer hall. The owners of the Tewksbury Country Club say they’ve made the “very difficult decision” to sell after 25 years – and the Charlton-based Tree House Brewing Company is taking over.

“As you can imagine this was not an easy decision but one that we feel is right for our family at this time,” The Tewksbury Country Club posted to social media. “Please note that all events with an event date in 2022 will go on as planned.”

While all events this year are being honored, no booking are being accepted in 2023.

There were hundreds of comments on the club’s Facebook post, many thanking them for contributions to the town over the years and sharing fond memories of past weddings at the venue.

“We have been blessed to have witnessed so many of your life celebrations and we appreciate the kindness & support you have given us over the years,” the club said. “We are excited to finish up the year strong and hope that you will support us in doing so.”

The next step for the club is to become “an expansive and inviting beer hall and retail store,” Tree House said in a statement. They expect to start offering beer-to-go this fall.

Tree House said it will continue to operate the golf course at the site when it takes over.

“Easy accessible from Metro Boston, the long-term vision for Tree House in Tewksbury is to curate a gathering space for friends, families, and groups to celebrate life and each other,” Tree House said. “As a gateway to points in the City and recreational activities to the North, we hope to build a cultural destination worthy of the region in which it resides.”

Tree House currently has Massachusetts locations in Charlton, Sandwich and Deerfield.