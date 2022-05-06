BOSTON (CBS) – Suffolk Construction spent Friday looking at its sites and reviewing safety after accidents at two job sites.
The first accident was on Wednesday when three workers were hurt when a floor collapsed at an old power plant in South Boston. It took 100 firefighters more than three hours to rescue one of the workers.
WBZ also confirmed Suffolk is one of the contractors under investigation for an accident on Thursday in the South End where a worker fell about 30 feet.
Suffolk said it would keep its sites closed until at least the end of Friday. It’s a decision Boston Mayor Michelle Wu agrees with.
"We need to be absolutely confident that this will not happen again," Wu said Friday. "The workers who are putting so much in to make sure that these buildings are safe for all of the staff and companies and others who might visit them in the future, they need to be safe in the moment of building these structures as well."
Suffolk said if it found problems, it may keep some sites closed longer.