Report: Raiders Trying To Hire Patriots National Scout Brandon YearganThe Raiders are looking to make another addition to their staff from New England's, this time with national scout Brandon Yeargan.

Boston College Hockey Hires Greg Brown As New Head Coach Following Jerry York's RetirementBoston College is turning to a former assistant of Jerry York to take over for the retired legend. Greg Brown has been announced as the new head hockey coach at The Heights.

Bruins Reuniting Pastrnak, Bergeron And Marchand On Top Line For Game 3 Vs. HurricanesThe Bruins will seemingly need to be perfect to get out of their 0-2 series hole against the Carolina Hurricanes. So Bruce Cassidy is reuniting his best trio on Boston's top line for Friday night's Game 3 at TD Garden.

A Closer Look At Patriots Draft Picks Pierre Strong Jr. And Marcus JonesA whole lot of attention is naturally paid to the top picks of the draft. Such is the way of life in the NFL. But locally, the Patriots have made hay over the years with their picks in the middle rounds.

Marcus Smart Considered 'Probable' For Celtics-Bucks Game 3It sounds like the Celtics will be at full strength Saturday night when Game 3 against the Milwaukee Bucks finally arrives.