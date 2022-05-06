BOSTON (CBS) — In need of a jolt of offense, the Boston Red Sox are calling upon Jarren Duran for some help this weekend.
The 25-year-old has been called up to join the Red Sox this weekend for their series against the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park. WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche confirmed the initial report by The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier, though the corresponding roster move to fit Duran was not immediately known.
Duran made his MLB debut last year, bringing a blend of power and speed to the Red Sox. But he batted just .215 with a .578 OPS, lasting just 33 games with the big league club.
This year at Triple-A Worcester, he’s been outstanding at the plate, hitting .370 with a 1.034 OPS. He’s recorded seven extra-base hits — four doubles, two triples, one homer — while also stealing seven bases on eight attempts. He’s worked nine walks and has a .460 on-base percentage. He hit .333 with an .818 OPS in 18 spring training at-bats with the Red Sox this year.
The Red Sox have certainly been struggling to get offense out of their outfield. Left fielder Alex Verdugo has .227/.265/.352 splits, Kiké Hernandez is hitting just .189, and the duo of Jackie Bradley Jr. and Christian Arroyo is a combined 22-for-116 (.190) on the year. The Red Sox rank 26th in MLB for OPS by left fielders, 23rd in OPS by center fielders, and 25th in OPS by right fielders. As a team, the Red Sox rank 24th in runs scored, and they rank 27th in stolen bases.