PROVIDENCE, R.I. (CBS) — Providence Police believe a serial rapist tried to attack another woman Thursday night, but was not successful because an alert college student listened to the advice of her school and police.
Jill Miele, a Johnson and Wales University student from Wilmington, says she knew about the serial rapist who police say attacked two women just this week.READ MORE: DCF Investigating Bridgewater Daycare Center For Alleged Abuse After It Was Ordered To Shut Down
When she arrived home Thursday night before her friends, she made sure her bedroom door was locked when she went to bed.
Miele says she then she heard someone in her third floor apartment opening and shutting doors and closets.READ MORE: With COVID Cases Rising Again, Local Doctors Weigh In On Masks, Precautions
The person even tried to open her bedroom door. Miele says while she is fine, the break-in left her rattled.
“I still feel fine, definitely double checking all the locks and everything. We had already been doing that, being extra cautious with everything,”
WPRI reports 34-year-old Christopher James was arrested Friday afternoon in connection with the incident Thursday night and is being looked at as a suspect in three other similar incidents.MORE NEWS: Suffolk Construction Sites Closed In Boston Friday After 2 Accidents
Detectives are urging everyone to stay safe and are asking anyone with information to please give them a call.