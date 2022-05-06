BOSTON (CBS) – For the first time in three years, the Pan-Mass Challenge hosted its Heavy Hitter Evening. The event at the InterContinental Boston honored the top PMC fundraisers who contributed to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in 2019, 2020 and 2021.
The PMC also hosted its first Art of the Ride auction. Unique pieces from 31 different artists were donated, with 100% of the proceeds benefitting life-saving cancer research and treatment at Dana-Farber.
Thousands of riders participate in the PMC bike-a-thon across Massachusetts on the first weekend in August.
Founder Billy Starr announced Friday the goal for this year’s ride is $66,000,000. The annual event expects to hit the $1 billion mark for Dana-Farber fundraising in 2024.
PMC Founder Billy Starr tells @PanMass crowd of top fundraising riders that the annual event expects to hit the $1 BILLION mark for @danafarber fundraising in 2024. #closerbythemile pic.twitter.com/P4jDT96CVc
— Lisa Hughes (@LisaWBZ) May 7, 2022