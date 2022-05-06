CBS News BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) – For the first time in three years, the Pan-Mass Challenge hosted its Heavy Hitter Evening. The event at the InterContinental Boston honored the top PMC fundraisers who contributed to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

The PMC also hosted its first Art of the Ride auction. Unique pieces from 31 different artists were donated, with 100% of the proceeds benefitting life-saving cancer research and treatment at Dana-Farber.

PMC Art of the Ride auction (WBZ-TV)

Thousands of riders participate in the PMC bike-a-thon across Massachusetts on the first weekend in August.

Founder Billy Starr announced Friday the goal for this year’s ride is $66,000,000. The annual event expects to hit the $1 billion mark for Dana-Farber fundraising in 2024.

