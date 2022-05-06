BOSTON (CBS/AP) — The Boston Bruins’ playoff game against the Carolina Hurricanes was delayed for about seven minutes on Friday night when a section of the glass fell on an NHL official working the penalty box.
Play was whistled dead with 5:07 left in the second period and medical staff ran across the ice to tend to the official, who was not immediately identified. He was taken off on a stretcher and given a cheer by the Boston fans.READ MORE: Pan-Mass Challenge Hosts Heavy Hitter Evening, Art Of The Ride Auction
A source tells WBZ-TV he was conscious and alert when he left the building.READ MORE: 'Great Memories': Bittersweet Goodbye For Tewksbury Country Club As Tree House Brewing Takes Over
The glass separated the Boston penalty box from the stands. Play resumed with a police officer in the stands to maintain a barrier.MORE NEWS: I-Team: Apartments Tested For Asbestos After Hazardous Material Dumped In Chelsea
(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)