NEW YORK (CBS) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts is urging federal action to protect abortion rights, following the leak of a draft opinion obtained and published by Politico appearing to show that the Supreme Court is ready to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Appearing Friday on CBS Mornings, Warren talked about the need to “fight back at the federal level” against a potential “invasion” of abortion rights by the Supreme Court.

“It has opened the door to a whole lot of ugliness, opened the door to the question on contraception, criminalizing a woman who seeks an abortion,” Warren said. “Will every miscarriage now be investigated? Will women be charged if they’re working too many hours and put their pregnancy at risk?”

The Senate is set to vote next week on legislation that would codify abortion rights into federal law. But the bill is expected to fail due to Republican opposition.

Warren supports ending the filibuster to push through an abortion rights bill.

“We’ve passed laws at the federal level to decide minimum wage, to decide access to health care,” she said. “This about protecting, not the people with power, this about protecting all of the people in our country.”

Abortion will remain legal in Massachusetts regardless of the court’s decision because of state laws, but Warren said that doesn’t mean residents here should just sit back and watch the nationwide debate unfold.

“Those of us who feel like, ‘oh we’re in states where this will never happen’ . . . we can’t turn our backs on the rest of those who will be hurt,” Warren said.