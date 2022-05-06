Red Sox Calling Up Jarren Duran For Series Vs. White SoxIn need of a jolt of offense, the Boston Red Sox are calling upon Jarren Duran for some help this weekend.

Trevor Story's Red Sox Career Not Off To A Great StartTrevor Story's Red Sox career has not gotten off to a great start. On Thursday, he heard it from the Fenway Faithful when he struck out for the fourth time in Boston's 8-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

Patriots Cut Linebacker Terez Hall Due To Failed PhysicalThe Patriots are down one linebacker after waiving linebacker Terez Hall with a failed physical designation. Hall appeared on the transaction wire on Thursday.

The Boston Red Sox Have Once Again Lost A Game In The Late InningsFor the second time in less than 24 hours, the Red Sox' bullpen has managed to lose a game to the Angels. A bad trend has gotten even worse for Boston's bullpen arms.

Bruins' Brad Marchand, Derek Forbort Fined For Actions During Game 2 Loss In CarolinaWednesday night's Game 2 loss for the Bruins involved a whole lot of physicality. That's going to cost a couple of Bruins some money.