BOSTON (CBS) — Star Bruins forward David Pastrnak collided with Hurricanes netminder Antti Raanta in Wednesday night’s Game 2. It left Hurricanes head coach Rob Brind’Amour quite upset.
“What do you think? It can’t get more obvious,” Brind’Amour said when asked if he believed the Bruins were physically targeting their goalies.
Speaking to the media on Friday, Pastrnak offered a rather definitive response.
“Whoever thinks I was trying to injure Raanta obviously doesn’t understand hockey,” Pastrnak said Friday, ahead of Game 3.
— Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) May 6, 2022
Pastrnak didn’t mention Brind’Amour by name, and it’s possible that Pastrnak wasn’t even aware of Brind’Amour’s comments.
Nevertheless, the messaging is quite clear on this one.
Fellow Bruins winger Brad Marchand also had an incident involving a Carolina goaltender in Game 2, exchanging slashes with Pyotr Kochetkov and earning a $5,000 fine in the process. The pair of incidents prompted the question to Brind’Amour after the 5-2 Carolina win.
Pastrnak and the Bruins will look to cut Carolina’s series lead in half on Friday, while the Canes will be looking to take a dominant 3-0 lead.