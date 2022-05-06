Red Sox Placing Enrique Hernandez, Rich Hill In COVID ProtocolJust when it seems like things can't get any worse for the Boston Red Sox, the team has placed two players in COVID protocol on Friday. Enrique Hernandez and Rich Hill are both in protocol, according to multiple reports.

Why Are The Red Sox So Bad?CBS Boston's Michael Hurley runs through all the issues that have led to the Red Sox sluggish start this year.

Quarterback Bailey Zappe Was In Tears After Getting Drafted By PatriotsGetting drafted by an NFL team is the culmination of a lifetime of work for young football players. And when quarterback Bailey Zappe got the call from New England, cameras were on hand to catch his reaction.

Report: Raiders Trying To Hire Patriots National Scout Brandon YearganThe Raiders are looking to make another addition to their staff from New England's, this time with national scout Brandon Yeargan.

Boston College Hockey Hires Greg Brown As New Head Coach Following Jerry York's RetirementBoston College is turning to a former assistant of Jerry York to take over for the retired legend. Greg Brown has been announced as the new head hockey coach at The Heights.