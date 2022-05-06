BRIDGEWATER (CBS) — WBZ-TV has learned that the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families received a complain last October about a Bridgewater daycare center, and the DCF later ordered the daycare center to shut down in December.
The Drop Spot on Perkins Street was said to be operating without a license. But it appears the daycare center is still operating.
DCF also says it is now involved in an investigation regarding reports of alleged abuse and neglect. In a Facebook post this week, the Drop Spot said there was an incident at the school and that an employee was terminated. The DCF was later contacted.
The daycare owner tells WBZ-TV the employee refused to change a child who was in soiled clothing.