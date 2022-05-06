BOSTON (CBS) — Boston College is turning to a former assistant of Jerry York to take over for the retired legend. Greg Brown has been announced as the new head hockey coach at The Heights.

Brown, a former player at Boston College and longtime assistant to York, takes over an Eagles team that went 15-18-5 last season.

“I cannot be more excited to come back to Boston College, which has been such an important part of my life as a student-athlete, coach, and parent,” Brown said in a release announcing his hiring. “I am truly honored to be named coach, and to succeed my coaching mentor and friend Jerry York. I can’t wait to begin this next chapter in my life and in the proud history of BC hockey.”

Brown joined York’s staff in 2004 and was part of three of Boston College’s national championship teams. He stayed at his alma mater until 2018, when he was named an assistant coach of the New York Rangers in the NHL. He held that role until last year, when he was named the head coach of the Dubuque Fighting Saints of the USHL.

The 54-year-old was a two-time All-American during his playing days at Boston College, and was a team captain in 1989-90. Brown was also part of the U.S. Olympic teams in 1988 and 1992. He was drafted by the Buffalo Sabres with the 26th overall pick in 1986, and played four NHL seasons for Buffalo, Pittsburgh and Winnipeg. He played eight more seasons of pro hockey in Europe before retiring in 2003.

Now he has one of the elite jobs in college hockey, though replacing York is no easy task. York led Boston College to four titles and made the Frozen Four 25 times over his career, retiring as college hockey’s all time leader in wins with 1,123.