CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – A $5,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to arrests in the murders of New Hampshire couple Stephen and Djeswende Reid.
They couple left their home in the Alton Woods apartment complex in Concord on April 18 to go for a walk. They were reported missing by their family two days later, then found shot to death on a walking trail on April 21.
Concord Police have received more than 130 tips in the case, but there have been no arrests.
The Concord Regional Crimeline announced the $5,000 reward Thursday morning.
Anyone with information should call the Crimeline at (603) 226-3100, visit their website or text message TIP234 and your message to CRIMES (274637).