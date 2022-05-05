BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots are down one linebacker after waiving linebacker Terez Hall with a failed physical designation. Hall appeared on the transaction wire on Thursday.
The 25-year-old Hall initially signed with the Patriots in 2019 as an undrafted rookie out of Missouri. At 6-foot-2 and 235 pounds, Hall spent the 2019 season on the Patriots’ practice squad before playing in eight games in 2020, with four starts. He recorded 50 total tackles that season — 33 solo — with two pass defenses.
Hall spent the 2021 season the reserve/PUP list.