Patriots Cut Linebacker Terez Hall Due To Failed PhysicalThe Patriots are down one linebacker after waiving linebacker Terez Hall with a failed physical designation. Hall appeared on the transaction wire on Thursday.

The Boston Red Sox Have Once Again Lost A Game In The Late InningsFor the second time in less than 24 hours, the Red Sox' bullpen has managed to lose a game to the Angels. A bad trend has gotten even worse for Boston's bullpen arms.

Bruins' Brad Marchand, Derek Forbort Fined For Actions During Game 2 Loss In CarolinaWednesday night's Game 2 loss for the Bruins involved a whole lot of physicality. That's going to cost a couple of Bruins some money.

Brad Stevens Describes His Relationship With Bill BelichickOn Thursday, Stevens was asked during his weekly radio interview what the conversation was about. Stevens ended up speaking at length about his relationship with the coaching legend.

Tom Brady Admits Tuck Rule Play Might Have Been A FumbleAfter all this time, the infamous Tuck Rule has produced ... a viral video attempt from Tom Brady.