BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 4,376 new confirmed COVID cases on Thursday. There were 13 additional deaths reported.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts has skyrocketed over 6%, sitting at 6.17%. Thursday marks the first time the positivity rate is over 6% since early February.
Currently, there are 547 people in the hospital with COVID.
There are also 45 patients currently in intensive care.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,634,308. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 19,181.
There were 61,006 total new tests reported.