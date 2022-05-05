Bruins Defenseman Hampus Lindholm 'Not Doing Well' After Exiting Game 2The Bruins are not only dealing with an 0-2 series hole to the Carolina Hurricanes, but they'll likely have to live life without defenseman Hampus Lindholm for the rest of the series.

Is It Time To Move Garrett Whitlock Back To The Red Sox Bullpen?Garrett Whitlock is the best -- and most important -- pitcher on the Red Sox staff. With a bullpen that can't seem to close out games, he'd probably be best served coming out to shut the door in not only the ninth, but also the eighth inning.

'Terrible' Matt Barnes Says He Needs To Figure His [Stuff] Out After Another Red Sox Bullpen CollapseAs they have too many times this season for the Red Sox, things went sideways once the bullpen got involved.

Celtics 'Hopeful But Not Certain' Marcus Smart Will Play In Game 3Marcus Smart had to sit out Tuesday night's Game 2 win in Boston, but the Celtics are hopeful that they'll have their starting point guard back for Saturday's Game 3 in Milwaukee.

D'Eriq King Expecting Chance To Play Quarterback, Running Back And Receiver For PatriotsAmong the undrafted free agents signings by the Patriots after the conclusion of the draft, Miami's D'Eriq King is certainly the most intriguing.