BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts General Hospital has received final approval from the state to move forward with an expansion project in downtown Boston.
The nearly $2 billion expansion, which was given the green light by the Public Health Council, includes two brand new connected towers along Cambridge Street.
The buildings would include single-bed rooms for some of the sickest patients.
Ground could be broken later this year, with a completion date set for 2030.
The Public Health Council also approved two new inpatient floors at Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital.