By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts General Hospital has received final approval from the state to move forward with an expansion project in downtown Boston.

The nearly $2 billion expansion, which was given the green light by the Public Health Council, includes two brand new connected towers along Cambridge Street.

The buildings would include single-bed rooms for some of the sickest patients.

Ground could be broken later this year, with a completion date set for 2030.

The Public Health Council also approved two new inpatient floors at Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital.

