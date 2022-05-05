BOSTON (CBS) — Marcus Smart had to sit out Tuesday night’s Game 2 win in Boston, but the Celtics are hopeful that they’ll have their starting point guard back for Saturday’s Game 3 in Milwaukee. Hopeful, but “not certain,” as president of basketball ops. Brad Stevens explained Thursday morning during his weekly appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich. Smart, who missed Game 2 with a nasty quad contusion that he suffered in Game 1, was at the gym on Wednesday as the rest of the Celtics enjoyed a much-needed day off following a bruising Game 2 against the Bucks. Stevens said that Smart put in some work in the weight room and that he looked much better than he did leading up to Game 2.

“He had enough swelling in his quad that he didn’t have the ideal ability to get low and bend that knee,” Stevens said of Smart’s injury ahead of Tuesday’s game. “It looked like he was a little better yesterday. Not sure what he’ll be cleared to do today in practice. We’re hopeful but not certain.”

The three days off between games will certainly help Smart’s cause of returning to the series, which is knotted up at a game apiece. Games 3 and 4 will be in Milwaukee on Saturday and Monday, respectively.

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka said Tuesday that the team doesn’t believe that Smart’s injury will be a long-term issue. During his Thursday morning appearance on Zolak & Beterand, Udoka said that Smart will do some movement work at practice, and sounded a little more hopeful about having him back than Stevens did a few hours prior.

“These three days have been big for him and we are anticipating he’ll be good to go for Game 3,” Udoka added.

Smart took a couple of shots to his quad in Game 1, and though he left the court briefly in the first half, he finished the game and saw 33 minutes of action. He’s a key part of the Boston defense, though the Celtics didn’t really miss a beat on that end of the floor in Game 2. Derrick White started in Smart’s place, while the defense was anchored by some exceptional one-on-one defense against Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, courtesy of Al Horford and Grant Williams.

Game 3 is Saturday afternoon at 3:30pm in Milwaukee.