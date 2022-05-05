BOSTON (CBS) — Bruce Cassidy is making a change in net for Friday night’s Game 3 against the Hurricanes. With Boston returning home down 0-2 in the series, Cassidy is turning to Jeremy Swayman to stop Carolina’s offensive onslaught.
Linus Ullmark started the first two games for the Bruins on the road, and while he wasn’t bad in net, the Canes outscored Boston 10-3. Ullmark allowed eight of those goals while making 49 saves, with Carolina scoring an empty-netter in each game.
Ullmark played well for Boston down the stretch to beat Swayman out for the starting gig to start the postseason, but now Cassidy is going back to the 23-year-old between the pipes. Swayman started 39 games in the regular season (with 41 total appearances), and went 23-14-3 with a 2.41 GAA and .914 save percentage. One of those starts came against Carolina back on Oct. 28, with Swayman allowing a pair of goals off 23 shots in a 3-0 Boston loss.
Friday night will be Swayman’s first career playoff start. He made a relief appearance last postseason in the second round against the New York Islanders, allowing a goal on three shots in the third period of a 5-4 Bruins loss.