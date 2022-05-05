BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins are not only dealing with an 0-2 series hole to the Carolina Hurricanes, but they’ll likely have to live life without defenseman Hampus Lindholm for the rest of the series.

The Boston blue liner left Wednesday night’s 5-2 loss in Raleigh late in the second period following a big hit by Andrei Svechnikov. Lindholm was circling behind the Bruins’ net and didn’t see Svechnikov approaching, and took the forward’s shoulder up in the chin at full speed. He went down in a heap and struggled to get up.

Lindholm had to be helped off the ice by teammates Jake DeBrusk and Taylor Hall and a Boston trainer following the hit. He was ruled out a short time later with an upper-body injury, and head coach Bruce Cassidy gave a pretty grim update on Lindholm after the loss.

“He’s not doing well,” said Cassidy.

Cassidy wasn’t sure if Lindholm would travel back to Boston with the team. He was also not pleased with the play that injured one of his best defensemen, though it did seem to be a legal hit.

“It looked high to me,” said Cassidy. “It was on time but it looked high. They didn’t see it that way. Sometimes those get reviewed, sometimes they don’t. I’m not sure about this one. I have not heard anything so I guess we will see on that.”

The series now shifts to Boston on Friday night, and the Bruins will almost definitely be without Lindholm as they try to win their first game of the set. Mike Reilly and Josh Brown are likely replacements on the Boston blue line for Friday night’s tilt.