BOSTON (CBS) — Wednesday night’s Game 2 loss for the Bruins involved a whole lot of physicality. That’s going to cost a couple of Bruins some money.
The NHL department of player safety reviewed the game and levied fines against left winger Brad Marchand and defenseman Derek Forbort $5,000 apiece for their actions during the game.READ MORE: Amber Heard Testifies That Johnny Depp Kicked Her On 2014 Plane Ride From Boston To LA
Marchand earned his $5,000 fine for slashing goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov late in the second period. Both Marchand and Kochetkov were assessed slashing minors, but only Marchand drew the supplemental discipline.
Marchand and Kochetkov get into it.. end up with matching minors for slashing. pic.twitter.com/icqgF5AUfg
— Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) May 5, 2022
Marchand — who’s been suspended by the NHL on eight occasions — has now been fined six times during his career.READ MORE: Contracting COVID From Surfaces 1,000 Times Less Likely Than Air Transmission, New Research Says
Forbort’s incident took place early in the third period, when he swung his stick with one arm at Teuvo Teravainen and hit the Hurricanes winger in the face.
Derek Forbort whacks Teravainen in the face, gets 4 mins for high sticking. #TakeWarning #ItsAllOfUs pic.twitter.com/GTkAKGSUqo
— NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) May 5, 2022
Forbort was assessed a double-minor for the play in the game.MORE NEWS: Teen Brains Wired To Tune Out Mother's Voice More Than Younger Kids, Study Says
The fines for Marchand and Forbort were the maximum allowable amount under the rules of the collective-bargaining agreement.