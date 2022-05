Red Sox Start 6-Game Homestand With 4-0 Win Over AngelsRafael Devers homered, Michael Wacha pitched into the sixth inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels 4-0 on Tuesday night.

Celtics Even Up Series With Bucks With 109-86 Win In Game 2The Celtics bounced back from their first loss of the postseason in a big way Tuesday night, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 109-86 in Game 2 to even their second-round playoff series.

Jaylen Brown Had Himself A Night In Celtics' Game 2 Win Over BucksThe Boston Celtics got off to a hot start in Game 2 against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night. No one was hotter than Jaylen Brown, who showcased his array of moves against the Bucks.

Marcus Smart Ruled Out For Game 2 Vs. BucksThe task of evening their playoff series with the Milwaukee Bucks just got a lot more difficult for the Boston Celtics. Marcus Smart has been ruled out for Tuesday night's Game 2 with a right quad contusion.

Will Red Sox Take A Flyer On Robinson Cano?It says a lot about the current status of Robinson Cano that the New York Mets are content to pay him over $20 million this year and next year just to not play for them anymore. It also says a lot about the Red Sox that it's fair to wonder if they might be interested in bringing him aboard.