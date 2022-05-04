(MARE) – Shawn is an engaging young man of Caucasian descent. As mentioned, Shawn is able to hold solid conversations with both peers and adults. He is athletic and loves football, soccer, basketball, and lacrosse. Shawn has been able to go on special outings with his peers, including an annual camping trip. He goes to the library weekly with a mentor; as he truly enjoys reading.
Shawn aspires to go to the NFL. He also knows that education is important and wants to go to college or trade school. Shawn is a great student and loves school. Overall he does well in the school setting and is an active participant in his education.
Legally freed, Shawn is open to a family of any constellation, including those with older children in the home. He does have contact with his biological family, which will need to be maintained, as he transitions into his new home. Shawn will thrive in a family setting and is hoping that all of the people in his life can be supportive and affirming of his journey towards adulthood. Out-of-state families will be considered, as long as they are open to nurturing his current connections.
For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.
Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.