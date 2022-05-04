NEEDHAM (CBS) – Iryna Hospodaryk and her daughters left life as they knew it behind to flee the war in Ukraine.

“In Ukraine, very good life. And all of this in one moment stopped,” she said. “You don’t think about life; you just do what you must do.”

After being connected with a host family in Needham, Iryna and her two youngest, ages 8 and 10, arrived at Logan Airport on April 12. They quickly encountered a community wanting to help, including Rafi Nova business owner Marissa Goldstein.

“I jumped at the opportunity to pick them up from the airport and it was like this instant friendship,” said Goldstein.

Through the “Be Kind Needham” Facebook group, help kept coming in the form of clothes, bikes and money for a plane ticket for Iryna’s 18-year-old daughter Olena to join them.

“I just hugged my mom. I felt that warm feeling inside,” said Olena. “I just came a week ago and already had a lot of things I wasn’t expecting for such a short period of time. Even friends. And it’s so amazing.”

“So many people jumped at the opportunity to help. We enrolled their two daughters into school; we were working out after-school care, even camp options,” said Goldstein.

“In peace, quiet place with my children, I bring them here. So I was happy,” said Iryna.

And hopeful, thanks in part to the kindness of strangers.

“It’s difficult a little bit, but I believe in future of my children. I believe I can do in new place good things, a lot of good things, for them,” said Iryna.