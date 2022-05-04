BOSTON (CBS) – Firefighters are working to rescue multiple people who were trapped when a floor collapsed at a former Edison Power Plant on Summer Street in South Boston.
It happened around 1:45 p.m.
Boston Police said firefighters are performing a technical rescue with multiple people trapped, though they did not specify how many.
Boston Police and Boston EMS are also on scene.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is responding to the scene.
No further information is currently available.