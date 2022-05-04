BOSTON (CBS) — Federal Real ID requirements are set to take effect in less than a year, and the RMV is reminding its Massachusetts customers to make sure they are ready to meet the deadline.

Starting May 3, 2023, travelers flying domestically or entering certain federal buildings will need a Real ID or passport.

“Customers are encouraged to take time now to check the expiration date on their Massachusetts driver’s licenses or identification cards, and if seeking a REAL ID, plan ahead and be prepared by having available all of the required documentation needed to secure this credential,” Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie said in a statement.

The new requirements were originally supposed to take effect in October of 2020, but that deadline has been delayed multiple times due to the COVID pandemic.

Planning to fly in 2023? Starting 5/3/23, you’ll need to have a #REALID or a valid unexpired Passport to Fly in the US or to enter certain #federal office buildings. Get prepared – https://t.co/gokBclqhBd pic.twitter.com/ovzMWpfTHH — Massachusetts RMV (@MassRMV) May 4, 2022

So far, Massachusetts is at 41% Real ID adoption, according to the RMV. The state says about 1 million license holders have cards expiring within the year and are eligible to renew early and get a REAL ID upgrade. The cost to renew a license is $50 – and the fee to upgrade to a REAL ID is $25.

To get the Real ID driver’s license people need to prove their U.S. citizenship and state residency to the RMV. Click here for more info and list of accepted documents.