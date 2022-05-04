RANDOLPH (CBS) — Police have made an arrest in a shooting at a Wendy’s in Randolph on Wednesday that left a man wounded. Marlon Raymond Jr, a 19-year-old from Roxbury, is facing multiple charges for allegedly shooting the 20-year-old victim multiple times after he left the restaurant.
The shooting happened just after noon at the fast food restaurant on Condlin Drive, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for the gunshot wounds.
A search with K-9 officers ensued for the shooter, who police said ran from the scene. Authorities were initially unable to locate a suspect, but said Raymond returned to a wooded area later that evening where police had found shell casings and a loaded gun hidden in a bandana.
Officers found a knife on Raymond when they searched him, and took him into custody. He is set to be arraigned in Quincy District Court Thursday on several charges, including armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery by discharging a firearm and unlawful possession of a large capacity firearm loaded.
Raymond is known to police. They say Raymond and the victim knew each other.
The Wendy’s is in the downtown section of Randolph, a busy area in the middle of the day and about a half-mile from the high school.