RANDOLPH (CBS) — A shooting at a Wendy’s in Randolph on Wednesday left a man wounded.
A spokesperson for the police department confirmed a 20-year-old man had been shot at the fast food restaurant on Condlin Drive and taken to a hospital. It’s believed that his injuries are not life-threatening.
Police officers are searching on foot for the shooter.
“A preliminary investigation indicates that this was an isolated incident and that this was not a random act of violence,” a spokesperson for police said.
The Wendy’s is in the downtown section of Randolph, a busy area in the middle of the day.