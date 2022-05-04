BOSTON (CBS) – A fraternity at Northeastern University is on probation for hazing for the rest of the semester.
Police said 21 Phi Delta Theta pledges were driven blindfolded in the back of a U-Haul truck for nearly an hour as part of the fraternity's initiation night in December.
"We conducted a thorough investigation and found the fraternity to be in violation of the university's Code of Student Conduct. As a result, the fraternity was put on probation through the spring 2022 semester and additional sanctions were given," the university said in a statement.
Police made the pledges get a rideshare back from their location in Needham. No one was hurt.
“The Fraternity’s ritual does not involve inhumane acts that risk the comfort and the safety of its members. Phi Delta Theta does not tolerate any actions that directly contradict the values and policies of the Fraternity and holds strict rulings against members and chapters that violate Fraternity expectations and the law,” the fraternity said in a statement from its general headquarters.