BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 2,985 new confirmed COVID cases on Wednesday. There were 14 additional deaths reported.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is up to 5.79%.
Currently, there are 516 people in the hospital with COVID.
There are also 38 patients currently in intensive care.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,629,932. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 19,168.
There were 63,120 total new tests reported.