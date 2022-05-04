BOSTON (CBS) — Shortly after he put the finishing touches on a 109-86 Game 2 win for the Celtics, Jayson Tatum took the podium inside TD Garden sporting a massive wrap on his left wrist. Considering Tatum is Boston’s superstar, it caused some concern among reporters in the room.
“This is just a great tape job,” he said with a big smile. “My great trainer, Nick, is a little aggressive.
“I’m alright,” Tatum added. “I fell and am just trying to keep the swelling down.”
Phew. That was a close one.
To say that the first two games between the Celtics and the Bucks have been physical would be an understatement. The Bucks have been all over Tatum, hitting him with double and triple teams to try to throw him off his game.
It was effective early in Game 2, but Tatum got going in the second half to finish with 29 points in Tuesday night's win. He scored 19 of those points after halftime, going 7-for-10 from the floor and hitting a pair of clutch threes in the closing minutes to put the game away for good.
Now Tatum, and the rest of Boston’s wounded players, get to enjoy a few days to heal up before Saturday’s Game 3 in Milwaukee.