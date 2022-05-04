Grant Williams Has Emerged As An Important X-Factor For CelticsWhen you look at Grant Williams, he doesn't exactly scream NBA basketball player. Especially one capable of guarding -- and stymying -- one of the most gifted scorers in the game.

Jayson Tatum Says Not To Worry About The 'Aggressive' Tape Job On His WristJayson Tatum was sporting a pretty hefty tape job on his wrist after Boston's Game 2 win on Tuesday night.

Celtics Even Up Series With Bucks With 109-86 Win In Game 2The Celtics bounced back from their first loss of the postseason in a big way Tuesday night, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 109-86 in Game 2 to even their second-round playoff series.

Red Sox Start 6-Game Homestand With 4-0 Win Over AngelsRafael Devers homered, Michael Wacha pitched into the sixth inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels 4-0 on Tuesday night.

Jaylen Brown Had Himself A Night In Celtics' Game 2 Win Over BucksThe Boston Celtics got off to a hot start in Game 2 against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night. No one was hotter than Jaylen Brown, who showcased his array of moves against the Bucks.