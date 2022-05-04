ROCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – The mother of slain New Hampshire journalist James Foley is reflecting on what it was like to testify at and sit through the trial of his killer.
In 2014, Foley was one of four Americans kidnapped, tortured and killed by ISIS in Syria.
Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh, who were part of an ISIS execution cell dubbed “the Beatles” because of their British accents, were indicted in 2020 on terrorism charges.
Earlier this month, Diane Foley testified in federal court during the trial of El Shafee Elsheikh, who was later found guilty.
Diane Foley said the conviction and life sentence that were handed down were a good step toward holding hostage takers accountable.
“Certainly very chilling and heartbreaking to hear the pain and suffering of all the families,” Diane Foley said. “There were four Americans and three British citizens who were all kidnapped, tortured and eventually murdered by ISIS. However, this is a big step in terms of accountability. We will never stop kidnapping if we don’t bring the kidnappers to be held accountable for their crimes.”