BOSTON (CBS) — Looking for a last minute Mother’s Day gift? How about getting mom a memorable day at Fenway Park?
The Red Sox are celebrating the holiday by picking 10 lucky moms for an all-expenses paid "Mom's Day Out" at the ballpark. The winners will get two tickets to the game against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday, May 8th, a $100 gift card to the team store and a free meal.
All fans have to do is fill out an online application telling the Sox why their mom deserves to spend Mother's Day at Fenway. Nominations are due by Thursday at 5 p.m. and the winners will be announced Saturday.
Click here to submit an application.