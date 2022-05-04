BOSTON (CBS) – A warning for Americans who use at-home rapid antigen tests for COVID-19. There are counterfeit kits that could give false results.
The FDA urges the public to watch out for phony test kits that look like they’re authorized but in fact, are not. The agency identified at least two fakes – Flowflex COVID-19 test kits and iHealth Antigen Rapid Test Kits.
They also offered some tips on how to recognize counterfeit kits. For example, be wary if the print or images on the box are of poor quality, if the lot number, expiration date, or QR codes on the outside of the box are missing, if there are spelling errors, or if the contents in the kit don’t match what’s described on the box.
For a list of FDA-authorized at-home tests, click here.