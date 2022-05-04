BOSTON (CBS/AP) — Airbnb says it’s taking steps to prevent holiday weekend parties in Boston and around the country this summer.
Airbnb said Wednesday it will bring back restrictions for Memorial Day and the Fourth of July that it says worked last summer. Many customers will be barred from making one-night reservations for houses, and there will also be limits on who can make two-night bookings.
Last year's plans stopped more than 600 people from booking listings in Boston over the July 4th holiday, Airbnb said.
The company says the restrictions won’t apply to renters who have a history of good reviews from Airbnb hosts. Airbnb has long faced criticism over large parties, some of which have turned violent, at properties listed by its hosts.
Airbnb sued Boston in 2018 over a crackdown on investors who buy housing units to list on the platform. The company reached a settlement with the city the following year designed to let Boston's home-sharing industry grow while preventing operators from monopolizing the pricey housing market with short-term rentals.
