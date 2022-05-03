WOBURN (CBS) – Police are seeking the public’s help finding 38-year-old Stephen Corbin of Methuen who fled during his trial for rape of a child in April.
Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said Corbin cut his ankle bracelet and went missing halfway through his six-day trial. He was absent when he was convicted of eight counts of aggravated rape of a child.
Corbin has blonde hair and blue eyes, is 5'11" and approximately 160 pounds. His location when he cut off his GPS bracelet was the area of North Street in Andover. He has ties to Methuen, Lawrence, Haverhill and Hudson, New Hampshire.
He was convicted of sexually assaulting two girls, ages 14 and 15, who were known to him. The assaults occurred in 2017.
Ryan said if you see Corbin, call 911 and do not approach him.