NORTON (CBS) – The New England Rodeo could be considered as the best kept secret in the area.

Located in Norton, the grounds are currently used to make sure the livestock are fed. In less than two weeks, the venue will turn into a weekly bull riding and barrel racing competition

“We usually have an average of attendance of 800 people. We have the stands filled, we have contestants, the energy is alive,” New England Rodeo producer Kelly Pina said. “We usually have a youth drill team start it off. We have our mini bronc riders, our junior bull riders. We have junior barrel racers and then of course our pros.”

The family-friendly event is for anyone looking to experience the joy of what the rodeo can bring and there is no limit to the age.

“You know we have our kids getting involved as well,” Pina said. “As little as two years old was one of our barrel racers last season. It gives everybody a little bit of inspiration that they can get involved.”

Boston is the birthplace of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. That’s why the rodeo is so popular here in New England.

“It’s a special event, it’s something where everyone is involved,” Pina said. “The music is going, we have the wild animals. People are learning about the culture and how we treat our animals with some of the best care.”

The rodeo gets underway on May 14 and they will have an event every weekend through October.