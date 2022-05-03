SEABROOK, N.H. (CBS) – Police in Seabrook, New Hampshire arrested 46-year-old Connecticut murder suspect Matthew Candler, whose truck was found a day earlier in Salisbury.
Candler was wanted for felony-level violation of a protective order, and also for murder.
On Sunday, police in Connecticut were called to a home in Chaplin for a reported assault and found a man dead. Police began looking for Candler, and his truck was found in a parking lot on Lafayette Road in Salisbury Monday night.
Police learned that Candler was still believed to be in the Seacoast area.
On Tuesday, Sgt. Justin Murphy learned Candler had checked onto the Seabrook Inn on Stard Road.
Officers surrounded the hotel around 11 a.m. and attempted to contact Candler using the room phone and speaker system on cruisers.
When Candler did not respond, a tactical team was used to take him into custody just before 2 p.m.
“This incident is an example of great investigative work by our patrol officers,” Seabrook Police Chief Brett Walker said. “Sergeant Murphy’s experience and knowledge of the community led him to local hotels and, ultimately, to the Seabrook Inn where the subject was located. He was able to direct police resources to secure a perimeter on the building and ensure that hotel rooms in the vicinity of the suspect were cleared while still conducting the investigation. We are grateful that this incident was peacefully resolved.”