BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics got off to a hot start in Game 2 against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night. No one was hotter than Jaylen Brown, who showcased his full array of moves against the Bucks.
Brown exploded for 17 points in the first quarter, hitting six of his first seven shots from the floor. That included a nasty crossover jumper where he made Bucks guard Grayson Allen take a seat.
JAYLEN BROWN DROPS GRAYSON ALLEN 💀 pic.twitter.com/BxSvY4xlCl
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 3, 2022
Filthy.
Maybe Brown got away with a slight push on the play, but this is playoff basketball. The move caught the attention of the basketball world, earning Brown some praise from LeBron James on Twitter,
JB cooking!! And that was nasty 🤮🤮🤮
— LeBron James (@KingJames) May 3, 2022
Brown continued to have a hot hand throughout the quarter, hitting a wing three as the shot clock went off to give Boston a 30-19 edge late in the frame. He was a perfect 3-for-3 from downtown to start the game.
He finished the quarter by finding Jayson Tatum for a nice layup, giving Boston a 32-21 lead at the end of the first. Brown also had a pair of rebounds, a block and a steal in the opening frame.
After Brown struggled in Game 1, hitting just four of his 13 shots for 12 points, it was great to see him get off to such a great start in Game 2.