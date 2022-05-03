Jaylen Brown Off To A Red Hot Start Against Bucks In Game 2The Boston Celtics got off to a hot start in Game 2 against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night. No one was hotter than Jaylen Brown, who showcased his array of moves against the Bucks.

Marcus Smart Ruled Out For Game 2 Vs. BucksThe task of evening their playoff series with the Milwaukee Bucks just got a lot more difficult for the Boston Celtics. Marcus Smart has been ruled out for Tuesday night's Game 2 with a right quad contusion.

Will Red Sox Take A Flyer On Robinson Cano?It says a lot about the current status of Robinson Cano that the New York Mets are content to pay him over $20 million this year and next year just to not play for them anymore. It also says a lot about the Red Sox that it's fair to wonder if they might be interested in bringing him aboard.

Patriots Decline Fifth-Year Option On N'Keal HarryN'Keal Harry will be playing for a new contract in 2022. The Patriots have reportedly declined the receiver's fifth-year option.

Bruce Cassidy Addresses Bruins' Power Play Struggles: 'Those Guys Have To Take A Little More Ownership Of It'The Boston Bruins went 0-for-3 on the power play in their Game 1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.