Former Brown QB, Andover Native EJ Perry Signing With JaguarsAndover native EJ Perry has a home in the NFL. After going undrafted over the weekend, the quarterback is joining the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hurley: It Doesn't Feel Like The Patriots Are Back In Super Bowl ContentionEverybody loves to overreact to the NFL Draft one way or another. This is not that

Hurricanes Beat Bruins 5-1 In Playoff Series OpenerThe Carolina Hurricanes beat the Boston Bruins 5-1 on Monday night in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

Things Are Ugly For The Boston Red SoxSome of the issues for the Red Sox were expected. Others, not at all.

Celtics Injuries: Marcus Smart Is Pretty Sore, Robert Williams Enjoys A Laugh About His 'Stinger' From Game 1The Celtics took a beating on Sunday in their Game 1 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. No one took more hits than Marcus Smart, and the Celtics guard is still hurting on Monday.